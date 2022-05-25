How to Watch Adam Schenk at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Adam Schenk hits the links in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 coming off a 41st-place finish in the PGA Championship in his last tournament.
How to Watch Adam Schenk at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Schenk's Statistics
- Schenk has qualified for the weekend three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Schenk has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Schenk has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.
- The last time Schenk golfed this course (2021), he placed 65th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
41
+5
$43,839
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
79
-7
$16,926
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
9
-2
$218,250
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
E
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+8
$0
How To Watch
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
