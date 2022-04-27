How to Watch Adam Schenk at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Mexico Open is underway, and Adam Schenk is in 46th position with a score of -2.
How to Watch Adam Schenk at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Schenk's Statistics
- Schenk has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last five rounds, Schenk has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+8
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
E
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
7
-13
$112,388
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+5
$0
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
