Skip to main content

How to Watch Adam Schenk at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jan 28, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Adam Schenk plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - South Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 28, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Adam Schenk plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - South Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Mexico Open is underway, and Adam Schenk is in 46th position with a score of -2.

How to Watch Adam Schenk at the Mexico Open

Schenk's Statistics

  • Schenk has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Over his last five rounds, Schenk has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

MC

+8

$0

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

MC

E

$0

March 24-27

Corales Puntacana Championship

7

-13

$112,388

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

MC

+5

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

West Ham United vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

Girondins Bordeaux vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

Kayserispor vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

Stade Brest 29 vs. Clermont Foot 63: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

FC Lorient vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

CF America vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

AS Monaco vs. Angers SCO: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

Everton FC vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

CF Monterrey vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy