How to Watch Adam Schenk at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Adam Schenk reacts after a putt on the eighth green during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Schenk hits the links May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship at TPC Craig Ranch following a 79th-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in the last competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Adam Schenk at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Southern Hills Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:

Schenk's Statistics

Schenk has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Schenk has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 79 -7 $16,926 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 9 -2 $218,250 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC E $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +8 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC E $0

