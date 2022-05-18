How to Watch Adam Schenk at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Adam Schenk hits the links May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship at TPC Craig Ranch following a 79th-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in the last competition he appeared in.
How to Watch Adam Schenk at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Schenk's Statistics
- Schenk has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Schenk has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
79
-7
$16,926
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
9
-2
$218,250
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
E
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+8
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
E
$0
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
