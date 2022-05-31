How to Watch Adam Schenk at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Adam Schenk plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Schenk shot +4 and placed 65th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village GC June 2- 5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

How to Watch Adam Schenk at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Schenk's Statistics

Schenk has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Schenk has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.

Schenk has an average finish of 52nd in his recent stops at this course.

Schenk made it through to the weekend in each of his last two events at Muirfield Village GC.

In his last appearance at Muirfield Village GC in 2020, Schenk finished 39th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +2 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 41 +5 $43,839 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 79 -7 $16,926 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 9 -2 $218,250 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC E $0

