How to Watch Adam Schenk at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Adam Schenk shot +4 and placed 65th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Muirfield Village GC June 2- 5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
How to Watch Adam Schenk at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Schenk's Statistics
- Schenk has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Schenk has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Schenk has an average finish of 52nd in his recent stops at this course.
- Schenk made it through to the weekend in each of his last two events at Muirfield Village GC.
- In his last appearance at Muirfield Village GC in 2020, Schenk finished 39th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
41
+5
$43,839
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
79
-7
$16,926
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
9
-2
$218,250
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
E
$0
