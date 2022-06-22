How to Watch Adam Schenk at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Adam Schenk plays his shot from the eighth tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts, Adam Schenk ended the weekend at +4, good for a 24th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 looking for a higher finish.

How to Watch Adam Schenk at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Schenk's Statistics

Schenk has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Schenk has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Schenk struggled, missing the cut the last time he played TPC River Highlands in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 24 +4 $150,849 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 26 -1 $89,400 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +2 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 41 +5 $43,839 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 79 -7 $16,926

Regional restrictions apply.