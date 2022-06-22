How to Watch Adam Schenk at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts, Adam Schenk ended the weekend at +4, good for a 24th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 looking for a higher finish.
How to Watch Adam Schenk at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Schenk's Statistics
- Schenk has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Schenk has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
- Schenk struggled, missing the cut the last time he played TPC River Highlands in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
24
+4
$150,849
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
26
-1
$89,400
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
41
+5
$43,839
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
79
-7
$16,926
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)