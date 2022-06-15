How to Watch Adam Schenk at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio, Adam Schenk finished the weekend at -1, good for a 26th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 U.S. Open June 16-19 seeking a better finish.
How to Watch Adam Schenk at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Schenk's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Schenk has finished below par twice, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Schenk has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
26
-1
$89,400
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
41
+5
$43,839
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
79
-7
$16,926
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
9
-2
$218,250
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)