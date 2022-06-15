How to Watch Adam Schenk at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Adam Schenk reacts after a putt on the eighth green during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio, Adam Schenk finished the weekend at -1, good for a 26th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 U.S. Open June 16-19 seeking a better finish.

How to Watch Adam Schenk at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline

Schenk's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Schenk has finished below par twice, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Schenk has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 26 -1 $89,400 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +2 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 41 +5 $43,839 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 79 -7 $16,926 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 9 -2 $218,250

