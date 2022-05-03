How to Watch Adam Schenk at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Adam Schenk putts on the eighth green during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Schenk tries for better results in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship having failed to make the cut at Quail Hollow Club in 2021.

How to Watch Adam Schenk at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Schenk's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Schenk has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Schenk has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.

The last time Schenk played this course (2018), he placed 41st.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC E $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +8 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC E $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 7 -13 $112,388 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +5 $0

