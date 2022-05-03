How to Watch Adam Schenk at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Adam Schenk tries for better results in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship having failed to make the cut at Quail Hollow Club in 2021.
How to Watch Adam Schenk at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Schenk's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Schenk has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Schenk has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
- The last time Schenk played this course (2018), he placed 41st.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
E
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+8
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
E
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
7
-13
$112,388
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+5
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)