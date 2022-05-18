How to Watch Adam Scott at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Adam Scott hits the links May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship at TPC Craig Ranch following a 32nd-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas his last time in competition.
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
Scott's Statistics
- Scott has carded four straight under-par rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Scott has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Scott has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
32
-16
$50,808
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
48
+14
$40,050
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
26
+4
$87,600
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
4
-14
$540,000
