How to Watch Adam Scott at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 12, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Adam Scott hit his putter head after missing a birdie putt on the 12th green during the first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Scott hits the links May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship at TPC Craig Ranch following a 32nd-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas his last time in competition.

How to Watch Adam Scott at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Southern Hills Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Scott's Statistics

Scott has carded four straight under-par rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Scott has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Scott has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 32 -16 $50,808 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 48 +14 $40,050 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 26 +4 $87,600 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 4 -14 $540,000

Regional restrictions apply.