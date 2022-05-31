How to Watch Adam Scott at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Adam Scott shot -2 and took 16th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Muirfield Village GC June 2- 5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Scott's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Scott has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Scott has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- In his most recent appearance at Muirfield Village GC in 2021, Scott finished 16th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+7
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
32
-16
$50,808
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
48
+14
$40,050
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
26
+4
$87,600
How To Watch
