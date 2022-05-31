How to Watch Adam Scott at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 20, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Adam Scott lines up a putt on the third green during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Scott shot -2 and took 16th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Muirfield Village GC June 2- 5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

How to Watch Adam Scott at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Scott's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Scott has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Scott has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In his most recent appearance at Muirfield Village GC in 2021, Scott finished 16th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +7 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 32 -16 $50,808 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 48 +14 $40,050 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 26 +4 $87,600

