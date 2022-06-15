How to Watch Adam Scott at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Adam Scott will compete in the 2022 U.S. Open June 16-19 after a 67th-place finish in Dublin, Ohio at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
How to Watch Adam Scott at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Scott's Statistics
- Scott has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Scott has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
67
+11
$25,200
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+7
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
32
-16
$50,808
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
48
+14
$40,050
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)