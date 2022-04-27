How to Watch Adam Svensson at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Adam Svensson is in 78th position, with a score of E, following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta.
How to Watch Adam Svensson at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Svensson's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Svensson has finished below par twice, while also carding one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last seven rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Svensson has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
26
-7
$54,844
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
E
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
39
-5
$29,250
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
