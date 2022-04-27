How to Watch Adam Svensson at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 27, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Adam Svensson plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Svensson is in 78th position, with a score of E, following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta.

How to Watch Adam Svensson at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Svensson's Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Svensson has finished below par twice, while also carding one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last seven rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Svensson has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage 26 -7 $54,844 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC E $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +4 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 39 -5 $29,250

