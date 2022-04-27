Skip to main content

How to Watch Adam Svensson at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 27, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Adam Svensson plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 27, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Adam Svensson plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Svensson is in 78th position, with a score of E, following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta.

How to Watch Adam Svensson at the Mexico Open

Svensson's Statistics

  • Over his last seven rounds, Svensson has finished below par twice, while also carding one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score in one of his last seven rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
  • Svensson has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

26

-7

$54,844

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

MC

E

$0

March 24-27

Corales Puntacana Championship

MC

+4

$0

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

39

-5

$29,250

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

West Ham United vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Girondins Bordeaux vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Kayserispor vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Stade Brest 29 vs. Clermont Foot 63: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

FC Lorient vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

CF America vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

AS Monaco vs. Angers SCO: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Everton FC vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

CF Monterrey vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy