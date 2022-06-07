How to Watch Adam Svensson at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Adam Svensson enters play in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 after a 45th-place finish in Dublin, Ohio at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Svensson's Statistics
- Svensson will attempt to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Svensson has finished below par eight times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Svensson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
45
+3
$37,800
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
69
-10
$18,564
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+5
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
