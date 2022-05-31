How to Watch Adam Svensson at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 27, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Adam Svensson watches his shot from the tenth fairway during the final round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Svensson will compete in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 after a 40th-place finish in Fort Worth, Texas at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

How to Watch Adam Svensson at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC

Svensson's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Svensson has finished below par eight times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Svensson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 40 +2 $30,660 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 69 -10 $18,564 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +5 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +3 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 26 -7 $54,844

