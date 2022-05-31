How to Watch Adam Svensson at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Adam Svensson will compete in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 after a 40th-place finish in Fort Worth, Texas at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
How to Watch Adam Svensson at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Svensson's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Svensson has finished below par eight times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Svensson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
69
-10
$18,564
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+5
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+3
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
26
-7
$54,844
