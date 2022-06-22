How to Watch Adam Svensson at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Adam Svensson will compete in the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 after a 21st-place finish in Toronto, Canada at the RBC Canadian Open.
How to Watch Adam Svensson at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Svensson's Statistics
- Svensson has qualified for the weekend in four straight events.
- Svensson has finished below par seven times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Svensson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he competed at TPC River Highlands (2019).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
21
-6
$94,830
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
45
+3
$37,800
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
69
-10
$18,564
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+5
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)