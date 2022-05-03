How to Watch Adam Svensson at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 27, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Adam Svensson watches his shot from the tenth fairway during the final round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Svensson looks to show better in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship than the last time he played in this event in 2019 when he failed to make the cut.

How to Watch Adam Svensson at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Svensson's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Svensson has finished below par twice, while also carding one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.

Svensson has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +3 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 26 -7 $54,844 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC E $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +4 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 39 -5 $29,250

