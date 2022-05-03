How to Watch Adam Svensson at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Adam Svensson looks to show better in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship than the last time he played in this event in 2019 when he failed to make the cut.
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Svensson's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Svensson has finished below par twice, while also carding one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Svensson has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+3
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
26
-7
$54,844
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
E
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
39
-5
$29,250
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
