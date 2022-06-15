How to Watch Adria Arnau at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 U.S. Open is underway, and Adria Arnau is in 125th position with a score of +6.
How to Watch Adria Arnau at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: NBC
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Arnau's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Arnau has finished below par once, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last seven rounds.
- Arnau has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last seven rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
30
+3
$83,750
Regional restrictions apply.
