August 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch The Albertsons Boise Open, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Korn Ferry Tour kicks off another tournament in Boise, Idaho with a $1 million prize.
Author:

The Korn Ferry Tour Finals begin this week starting with the Albertsons Boise Open in Boise, Idaho. Only the Top 25 players get to compete for the Tour’s Championship, so this is a massive event for many golfers on the Tour.

Will Tour points leader Stephan Jaeger take the tournament and further cement himself as the frontrunner?

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 19, 2021

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

Watch The Albertsons Boise Open, First Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

David Skinns (-14) held on by a stroke to win the Pinnacle Bank Championship last week over Jared Wolfe and Zecheng Dou. That helped Skinns enter the Top 25 at No. 22 with a huge jump from No. 46.

As of today, the standings have Taylor Montgomery, Paul Haley II and Peter Uihlein as the next three on the outside looking into the Top 25.

There will be a lot of pressure this week as the field of 25 gets clearer, and we are one step closer to crowning a champion. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
19
2021

Albertsons Boise Open, Round One

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

little-league-world-series
SI Guide

Watch Patriots vs. Eagles to Open NFL Preseason Week 2

Stephan Jaeger
Golf

How to Watch The Albertsons Boise Open, First Round

Soccer Ball
Soccer

How to Watch Tapatío vs. Atlético Morelia

LLWS2
Other

How to Watch New Jersey vs Nebraska in the Little League World Series

Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Diamondbacks

LLWS1
Other

How to Watch Tennessee vs Ohio in the Little League World Series

Dustin Johnson
Golf

How to Watch the Northern Trust Open, First Round

Houston Astros Kyle Tucker
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Royals

Chicago White Sox Tim Anderson
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at White Sox

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy