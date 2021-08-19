How to Watch The Albertsons Boise Open, First Round

The Korn Ferry Tour kicks off another tournament in Boise, Idaho with a $1 million prize.

The Korn Ferry Tour Finals begin this week starting with the Albertsons Boise Open in Boise, Idaho. Only the Top 25 players get to compete for the Tour’s Championship, so this is a massive event for many golfers on the Tour.

Will Tour points leader Stephan Jaeger take the tournament and further cement himself as the frontrunner?

David Skinns (-14) held on by a stroke to win the Pinnacle Bank Championship last week over Jared Wolfe and Zecheng Dou. That helped Skinns enter the Top 25 at No. 22 with a huge jump from No. 46.

As of today, the standings have Taylor Montgomery, Paul Haley II and Peter Uihlein as the next three on the outside looking into the Top 25.

There will be a lot of pressure this week as the field of 25 gets clearer, and we are one step closer to crowning a champion.

