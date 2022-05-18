How to Watch Alex Beach at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 21, 2021; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Alex Noren putts on the 3rd green during the final round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Beach tries for better results in the 2022 PGA Championship having failed to make the cut at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in 2021.

How to Watch Alex Beach at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Beach's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, he has not finished any of them bogey-free or under par.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Beach has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 5- 8 Barracuda Championship MC +6 $0 June 24-27 Travelers Championship MC +7 $0 May 20-23 PGA Championship MC +17 $0

