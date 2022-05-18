How to Watch Alex Cejka at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 30, 2020; Truckee, California, USA; Alex Cejka lines up a putt during the first round of the Barracuda Championship golf tournament at Old Greenwood. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Cejka looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links when he tees off in the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

How to Watch Alex Cejka at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Cejka's Statistics

Over his last nine rounds, Cejka has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last nine rounds.

Cejka has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +5 $0 August 5- 8 Barracuda Championship MC -1 $0

