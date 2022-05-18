How to Watch Alex Cejka at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Alex Cejka looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links when he tees off in the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
How to Watch Alex Cejka at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Cejka's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Cejka has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last nine rounds.
- Cejka has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+5
$0
August 5- 8
Barracuda Championship
MC
-1
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)