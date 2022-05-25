Alex Smalley at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Alex Smalley plays his shot on the 12th tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Monterey Peninsula Country Club - Shore Course. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Smalley takes to the links in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 in Fort Worth, Texas. He's aiming for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland.

How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Smalley's Statistics

Smalley has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Smalley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +5 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 6 -14 $238,163 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +2 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +5 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 2 -16 $329,300

