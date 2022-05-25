Alex Smalley at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Alex Smalley takes to the links in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 in Fort Worth, Texas. He's aiming for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland.
How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Smalley's Statistics
- Smalley has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Smalley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+5
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
6
-14
$238,163
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+2
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+5
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
2
-16
$329,300
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)