How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Alex Smalley plays his shot on the 12th tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Monterey Peninsula Country Club - Shore Course. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open, Alex Smalley is in 11th position with a score of -5.

How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Mexico Open

Smalley's Statistics

  • Over his last five rounds, Smalley has finished below par twice, while also carding one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Over his last five rounds, Smalley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

MC

+2

$0

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

MC

+5

$0

March 24-27

Corales Puntacana Championship

2

-16

$329,300

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

MC

+1

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

