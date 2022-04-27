How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open, Alex Smalley is in 11th position with a score of -5.
How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Smalley's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Smalley has finished below par twice, while also carding one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last five rounds, Smalley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+2
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+5
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
2
-16
$329,300
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+1
$0
