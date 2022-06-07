How to Watch Alex Smalley at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Alex Smalley struggled, missing the cut at Muirfield Village GC. He's aiming for a better outcome in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 in Toronto, Canada.
How to Watch Alex Smalley at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
Smalley's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Smalley has finished below par twice, while also carding one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Smalley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+7
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
27
E
$56,333
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+5
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
6
-14
$238,163
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+2
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)