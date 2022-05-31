How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, Alex Smalley finished the weekend at E, good for a 27th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 looking for a better finish.
How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Smalley's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Smalley has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Smalley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
27
E
$56,333
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+5
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
6
-14
$238,163
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+2
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+5
$0
