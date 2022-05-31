How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Alex Smalley plays his shot on the 12th tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Monterey Peninsula Country Club - Shore Course. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, Alex Smalley finished the weekend at E, good for a 27th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 looking for a better finish.

How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Live Stream on fuboTV:

Smalley's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Smalley has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Smalley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 27 E $56,333 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +5 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 6 -14 $238,163 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +2 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +5 $0

