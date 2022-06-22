How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Alex Smalley plays his shot on the 12th tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Monterey Peninsula Country Club - Shore Course. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Smalley will appear June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. In his last tournament he placed 21st in the RBC Canadian Open, shooting -6 at St. George's Golf and Country Club.

How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Smalley's Statistics

Smalley has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Smalley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 21 -6 $94,830 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +7 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 27 E $56,333 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +5 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 6 -14 $238,163

