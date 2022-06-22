How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Alex Smalley will appear June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. In his last tournament he placed 21st in the RBC Canadian Open, shooting -6 at St. George's Golf and Country Club.
How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Smalley's Statistics
- Smalley has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Smalley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
21
-6
$94,830
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+7
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
27
E
$56,333
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+5
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
6
-14
$238,163
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)