How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Alex Smalley plays his shot on the 12th tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Monterey Peninsula Country Club - Shore Course. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament at the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico, Alex Smalley ended the weekend at -14, good for a sixth-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 seeking a better finish.

How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Smalley's Statistics

Smalley has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing four straight with a better-than-average score.

Over his last eight rounds, Smalley has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Smalley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 6 -14 $238,163 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +2 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +5 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 2 -16 $329,300 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +1 $0

