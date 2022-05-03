How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament at the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico, Alex Smalley ended the weekend at -14, good for a sixth-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 seeking a better finish.
How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Smalley's Statistics
- Smalley has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing four straight with a better-than-average score.
- Over his last eight rounds, Smalley has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Smalley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
6
-14
$238,163
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+2
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+5
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
2
-16
$329,300
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+1
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)