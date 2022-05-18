How to Watch Alexander Noren at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 15, 2018; Southampton, NY, USA; Alexander Noren putts the first green during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Shinnecock Hills GC - Shinnecock Hills Golf C. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Alexander Noren shot +6 and placed 55th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Southern Hills Country Club May 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 PGA Championship.

How to Watch Alexander Noren at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Noren's Statistics

Noren will look to extend his streak of made cuts to nine by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Noren has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.

Noren has finished below par 11 times, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Noren has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 12 -20 $193,375 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 42 -5 $27,600 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 12 -11 $159,900 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 26 -4 $143,000 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 5 -4 $309,000

