How to Watch Alexander Noren at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Alexander Noren shot +6 and placed 55th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Southern Hills Country Club May 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 PGA Championship.
How to Watch Alexander Noren at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Noren's Statistics
- Noren will look to extend his streak of made cuts to nine by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Noren has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.
- Noren has finished below par 11 times, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Noren has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
12
-20
$193,375
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
42
-5
$27,600
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
12
-11
$159,900
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
26
-4
$143,000
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
5
-4
$309,000
