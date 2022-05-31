How to Watch Alexander Noren at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

Sep 8, 2018; Newtown Square, PA, USA; Rickie Fowler and Hideki Matsuyama and Alexander Noren walk off the 18th green after the third round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Aronimink GC. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 13th in this tournament a year ago, Alexander Noren has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio June 2- 5.

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Noren's Statistics

Noren has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 10 rounds, Noren has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

In 2021, Noren's last time competing at Muirfield Village GC, he placed 13th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +6 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 12 -20 $193,375 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 42 -5 $27,600 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 12 -11 $159,900 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 26 -4 $143,000

