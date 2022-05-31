How to Watch Alexander Noren at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 13th in this tournament a year ago, Alexander Noren has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio June 2- 5.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Noren's Statistics
- Noren has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Noren has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- In 2021, Noren's last time competing at Muirfield Village GC, he placed 13th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+6
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
12
-20
$193,375
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
42
-5
$27,600
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
12
-11
$159,900
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
26
-4
$143,000
