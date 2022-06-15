How to Watch Alexander Noren at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Alexander Noren shot +8 and took 17th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at The Country Club of Brookline June 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 U.S. Open.
How to Watch Alexander Noren at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Noren's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Noren has finished below par four times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Noren has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+4
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+6
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
12
-20
$193,375
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
42
-5
$27,600
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
12
-11
$159,900
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
