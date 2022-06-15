How to Watch Alexander Noren at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 3, 2017; Mexico City, MEX; Alexander Noren reacts after missing a putt on the sixth green during the second round of the WGC - Mexico Championship golf tournament at Club de Golf Chapultepec. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Alexander Noren shot +8 and took 17th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at The Country Club of Brookline June 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 U.S. Open.

How to Watch Alexander Noren at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

Noren's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Noren has finished below par four times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Noren has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +4 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +6 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 12 -20 $193,375 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 42 -5 $27,600 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 12 -11 $159,900

