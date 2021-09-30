September 30, 2021
How to Watch the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After the Ryder Cup last week, some golfers will take part this week in the European PGA Tour Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
This time of year is all about unique formats and tournaments. The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is a format where professional golfers and amateur golfers play across three courses. Men and women, professionals and amateurs, all setting up for one of the coolest concepts in golf.

How to Watch: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, First Round

Game Date: Sept. 30, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: Golf Channel

Live Stream the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last year's championship was cancelled due to the pandemic, leaving Victor Perez of France as the defending champion after a one stroke win over the field in 2019. 

There are two separate competitions taking place at the same time. One is a European Tour sanctioned tournament that starts with 168 of the best golfers in the world. They play this like a traditional tournament.

Two is a pro-am style tournament where teams play three courses. It starts with the Old Course St Andrews, then the Championship Course Carnoustie and then the Kingsbarn Golf Links, before the tournament is paired down to the leading 20 teams.

The scoring is fun, giving handicaps to the amateurs (maximum 18 for men, 24 for women), who are given a stroke allowance equal to two thirds of their handicap.

In 2019 Tommy Fleetwood and Ogden Phipps won the pro-am portion of this tournament. Keep an eye on Fleetwood, Hatton and Ross Fisher. All three have multiple wins or second place finishes since 2016. Rory McIlroy has also finished second here three times in the past 12 years.

Interestingly, a golfer can win both the professional tournament and the pro-am, which has not been done since 2006, when Padraig Harrington accomplished the feat.

How To Watch

September
30
2021

European PGA Tour: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
8:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Rory McIlroy
Golf

