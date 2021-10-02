How to Watch Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Third Round

Two Ryder Cup competitors are moving up the leaderboard and putting themselves in a position to win in Scotland this weekend.

The second round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship left Tyrrell Hatton (-10) alone at the top of the leaderboard and three other golfers within two strokes of the lead.

The tournament features three different courses. Saturday's third round will be played on the Kingsbarns Golf Links before the competitors return to the course where they started: The Old Course at St. Andrews.

Javier Ballesteros is participating in the 20th anniversary of the tournament 37 years after his late father Seve Ballesteros won the British Open on the course. The first round of the weekend marked Javier's first competitive round on the Old Course, and his sister Carmen acted as his caddy.

Hatton climbed to the top of the leaderboard with five birdies and three bogeys on the day. Seven of the top 10 golfers after Thursday's first round all shot at or over par in the second round.

The round of the day went to Shane Lowry, who posted a five under par 67 by tallying six birdies, one eagle and three bogeys. Only 19 golfers shot better than two under par on the day.

Golfers to watch in the third round are Daniel Gavins (-9) and Danny Willett (-8), who both have been consistent through the first two rounds.

