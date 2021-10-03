October 3, 2021
How to Watch Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Championship Sunday will see the top golfers on the European PGA Tour square off for a win and the Top 20 teams in the doubles pro-am do the same.
Danny Willett (-14) and Richard Bland (-11) played very strong rounds on Saturday in Scotland on the Kingsbarn Golf Links to push themselves to the top of the leaderboard today. Tyrrell Hatton (-11) and Shane Lowry (-11) are still right there in the hunt as the golfers turn back to the course they played Thursday, the Old Course St Andrews, to finish out the tournament.

How to Watch Alfred Dunhill Links Championship:

Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Alfred Dunhill Links Championship online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Willett shot a pure and perfect round on Saturday with a -6 on six birdies and zero shots over par to give him sole possession of the lead.

Through three days and three courses, 54 different holes, Willett has been strong. He shot two birdies and one eagle Thursday, four birdies one eagle and two over par, one double bogey on Friday and then Saturday the clean six birdie scorecard. He has gotten stronger and stronger in this unique format.

On Saturday, Hatton was incredible on the front nine. In fact, he rose to a -14 heading into the 12th hole and looked to be in a position to cruise. Then, back-to-back-to-back bogeys left him three strokes behind heading into this morning.

Lowry has picked things up between Friday and Saturday, but his initial round on today's course was not memorable with three birdies and two bogeys. The same can be said for John Murphy (-11) the other golfer T2 coming into this morning.

The best rounds on the Old Course St Andrews from Thursday came from Hatton (-8) and Jeff Winther (-6 on Thursday, -10 overall). Keep an eye on them as the other leaders were not as strong on Thursday.

How To Watch

PGA European Tour Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
7:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Golf

How to Watch Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round

