October 1, 2021
How to Watch the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tyrrell Hatton's strong play has him as one of four at the top of the leaderboard in Scotland, along with Tommy Fleetwood.
On the PGA European Championship leg of the tournament, there is a four-way tie at the top of the leaderboard with six golfers within two strokes of the lead. Team Europe Ryder Cup teammates Tyrrell Hatton (-8) and Tommy Fleetwood (-6) are both in the mix, carrying that momentum after last week's crushing defeat to Team USA. They both took the loss at the Ryder Cup but looked strong in their individual efforts, scoring 2.5 of their teams' 9.0 overall points.

How to Watch European PGA Tour:

Game Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Fleetwood had a clean first-round scorecard with zero shots over par, no bogeys and six birdies to keep his name near the top of the leaderboard.

Adri Arnaus (-8) had a perfect day with zero bogeys and eight birdies to take a share of the lead with Hatton, Haotong Li and Nicolas Colsaerts.

Colsaerts knocked in two eagles along with his five birdies. After the second hole where he shot a bogey, it was his course. His peers at the top all shot clean, solid rounds, but did not have the highs Colsaerts showed he is capable of on this course.

Today the golfers will shift to the Championship Course Carnoustie, in the doubles draw where 20 of the top teams will compete on Sunday for the win.

Nine teams are tied for the lead or within one stroke with Simpson and Ferguson and Dunne and Willett (-12) currently sharing the lead. There are some fun pairings out there including the Horschel’s and the Hatton’s. Colsaerts is in the hunt with his amateur too at (-10) with Chaplin.

As the course shifts to a new venue, it is like playing three tournaments in three days. 

Who is going to take control on Day 2, on course two?

September
1
2021

European PGA Tour Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
8:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
