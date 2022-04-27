How to Watch Alvaro Ortiz at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open, Alvaro Ortiz is in 34th position with a score of -3.
How to Watch Alvaro Ortiz at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Ortiz's Statistics
- Ortiz has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Ortiz has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 17-20
U.S. Open
MC
+15
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)