Jun 16, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Alvaro Ortiz watches his shot from the 15th tee during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open, Alvaro Ortiz is in 34th position with a score of -3.

How to Watch Alvaro Ortiz at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Ortiz's Statistics

Ortiz has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last seven rounds.

Over his last seven rounds, Ortiz has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 17-20 U.S. Open MC +15 $0

