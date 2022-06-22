Skip to main content

How to Watch Andrew Landry at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Andrew Landry plays his shot on the first tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links June 23-26, Andrew Landry will try to improve upon his last performance in the Travelers Championship. In 2019, he shot -3 and finished 43rd at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead).

How to Watch Andrew Landry at the Travelers Championship

Landry's Statistics

  • Over his last seven rounds, Landry has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Landry has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds.
  • In his last appearance at TPC River Highlands in 2019, Landry finished 43rd on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

MC

E

$0

February 17-20

The Genesis Invitational

MC

+9

$0

February 3- 6

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

MC

+7

$0

January 20-23

The American Express

MC

+3

$0

November 18-21

The RSM Classic

MC

+1

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
22
2022

Travelers Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
