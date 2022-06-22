How to Watch Andrew Landry at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Andrew Landry plays his shot on the first tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links June 23-26, Andrew Landry will try to improve upon his last performance in the Travelers Championship. In 2019, he shot -3 and finished 43rd at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead).

How to Watch Andrew Landry at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Landry's Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Landry has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Landry has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds.

In his last appearance at TPC River Highlands in 2019, Landry finished 43rd on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC E $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +9 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +7 $0 January 20-23 The American Express MC +3 $0 November 18-21 The RSM Classic MC +1 $0

Regional restrictions apply.