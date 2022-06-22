How to Watch Andrew Landry at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links June 23-26, Andrew Landry will try to improve upon his last performance in the Travelers Championship. In 2019, he shot -3 and finished 43rd at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead).
How to Watch Andrew Landry at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Landry's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Landry has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Landry has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds.
- In his last appearance at TPC River Highlands in 2019, Landry finished 43rd on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
E
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+9
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+7
$0
January 20-23
The American Express
MC
+3
$0
November 18-21
The RSM Classic
MC
+1
$0
