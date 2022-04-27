Andrew Novak at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | April 28 - May 1

How to Watch Andrew Novak at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

January 13, 2022; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Andrew Novak on the 16th hole during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Novak looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) when he tees off in the 2022 Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.

How to Watch Andrew Novak at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022

Vallarta, Mexico

Vidanta Vallarta

Novak's Statistics

Novak has finished below par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Novak has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +2 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 11 -12 $89,725 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +1 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 22 -9 $37,308 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +5 $0

