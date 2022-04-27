Andrew Novak at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | April 28 - May 1

How to Watch Andrew Novak at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Andrew Novak looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) when he tees off in the 2022 Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.
How to Watch Andrew Novak at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Novak's Statistics
- Novak has finished below par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Novak has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+2
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
11
-12
$89,725
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
22
-9
$37,308
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+5
$0
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
