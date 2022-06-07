How to Watch Andrew Novak at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last competition at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, Andrew Novak carded a 46th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 RBC Canadian Open trying for a better finish.
How to Watch Andrew Novak at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Novak's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Novak has finished below par six times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Novak has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
46
-14
$25,680
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+8
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
15
-10
$104,187
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+2
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
11
-12
$89,725
