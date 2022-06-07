How to Watch Andrew Novak at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

January 13, 2022; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Andrew Novak on the 16th hole during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Last competition at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, Andrew Novak carded a 46th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 RBC Canadian Open trying for a better finish.

How to Watch Andrew Novak at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

St. George's Golf and Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Novak's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Novak has finished below par six times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Novak has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 46 -14 $25,680 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +8 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 15 -10 $104,187 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +2 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 11 -12 $89,725

Regional restrictions apply.