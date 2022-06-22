How to Watch Andrew Novak at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition, Andrew Novak missed the cut at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts. He'll be after better results June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.
How to Watch Andrew Novak at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Novak's Statistics
- Novak has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Novak has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+7
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
64
+5
$18,531
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
46
-14
$25,680
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+8
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
15
-10
$104,187
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
