How to Watch Andrew Novak at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 14, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Andrew Novak plays his shot from the fourth tee during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition, Andrew Novak missed the cut at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts. He'll be after better results June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.

How to Watch Andrew Novak at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Novak's Statistics

Novak has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Novak has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +7 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 64 +5 $18,531 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 46 -14 $25,680 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +8 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 15 -10 $104,187

