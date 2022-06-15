How to Watch Andrew Novak at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 14, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Andrew Novak plays his shot from the fourth tee during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Novak enters play June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club after a 64th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in the last competition he played.

How to Watch Andrew Novak at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Novak's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Novak has finished below par four times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Novak has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 64 +5 $18,531 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 46 -14 $25,680 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +8 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 15 -10 $104,187 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +2 $0

Regional restrictions apply.