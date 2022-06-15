How to Watch Andrew Novak at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Andrew Novak enters play June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club after a 64th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in the last competition he played.
How to Watch Andrew Novak at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Novak's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Novak has finished below par four times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Novak has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
64
+5
$18,531
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
46
-14
$25,680
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+8
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
15
-10
$104,187
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
