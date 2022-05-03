How to Watch Andrew Novak at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Andrew Novak enters the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 coming off a 15th-place finish in the Mexico Open in his most recent competition.
How to Watch Andrew Novak at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Novak's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Novak has finished below par eight times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Novak has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
15
-10
$104,187
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+2
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
11
-12
$89,725
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
22
-9
$37,308
