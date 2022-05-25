How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 17, 2022; Pacific Palisades, California, USA; Andrew Putnam hits from the fourth tee during the first round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

At the AT&T Byron Nelson, Andrew Putnam struggled, missing the cut at TPC Craig Ranch. He's aiming for a better outcome in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 in Fort Worth, Texas.

How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Putnam's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Putnam has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Putnam has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

The last time he competed at Colonial Country Club in 2021, Putnam missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -4 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +2 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC E $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +5 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 41 -4 $30,530

