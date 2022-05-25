How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the AT&T Byron Nelson, Andrew Putnam struggled, missing the cut at TPC Craig Ranch. He's aiming for a better outcome in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 in Fort Worth, Texas.
How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Putnam's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Putnam has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Putnam has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- The last time he competed at Colonial Country Club in 2021, Putnam missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+2
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
E
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+5
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
41
-4
$30,530
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)