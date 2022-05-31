How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Andrew Putnam will compete June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio. In his most recent tournament he finished 15th in the Charles Schwab Challenge, shooting -3 at Colonial Country Club.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Putnam's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Putnam has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last eight rounds.
- Putnam has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
- Putnam has one top-20 finish in his last four trips to this course. His average finishing position over that span is 48th.
- Putnam has made the cut three times in his last four events at this course.
- Putnam failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Muirfield Village GC (2020).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
15
-3
$132,300
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+2
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
E
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+5
$0
