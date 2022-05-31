How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Andrew Putnam watches his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Putnam will compete June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio. In his most recent tournament he finished 15th in the Charles Schwab Challenge, shooting -3 at Colonial Country Club.

How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Putnam's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Putnam has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last eight rounds.

Putnam has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

Putnam has one top-20 finish in his last four trips to this course. His average finishing position over that span is 48th.

Putnam has made the cut three times in his last four events at this course.

Putnam failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Muirfield Village GC (2020).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 15 -3 $132,300 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -4 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +2 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC E $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +5 $0

