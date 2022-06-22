Andrew Putnam at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 23-26

How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Andrew Putnam watches his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Putnam, the No. 141 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 13th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands June 23-26.

How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

Putnam's Statistics

Putnam has finished below par three times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.

Putnam has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Putnam last played at TPC River Highlands in 2021 and placed 13th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 31 +6 $100,331 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +7 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 15 -3 $132,300 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -4 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +2 $0

