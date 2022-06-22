Andrew Putnam at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 23-26

How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Andrew Putnam, the No. 141 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 13th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands June 23-26.
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Live Stream on fuboTV
Putnam's Statistics
- Putnam has finished below par three times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Putnam has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- Putnam last played at TPC River Highlands in 2021 and placed 13th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
31
+6
$100,331
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+7
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
15
-3
$132,300
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+2
$0
