Mar 4, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Andrew Putnam hits his drive off of the tenth tee box during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament at Bay Hill Club & Lodge. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Putnam didn't fare well the last time he took the course in the U.S. Open in 2020, missing the cut. The No. 153 player in golf looks for better results this time around at The Country Club of Brookline.

How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

Putnam's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Putnam has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Putnam has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +7 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 15 -3 $132,300 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -4 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +2 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC E $0

