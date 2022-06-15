How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Andrew Putnam didn't fare well the last time he took the course in the U.S. Open in 2020, missing the cut. The No. 153 player in golf looks for better results this time around at The Country Club of Brookline.
How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Putnam's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Putnam has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Putnam has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+7
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
15
-3
$132,300
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+2
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
E
$0
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
