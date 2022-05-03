How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 17, 2022; Pacific Palisades, California, USA; Andrew Putnam hits from the fourth tee during the first round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 43rd in this tournament a year ago, Andrew Putnam has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland May 5- 8.

How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Putnam's Statistics

Putnam has finished below par four times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Putnam has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

In his most recent appearance at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018, Putnam placed 27th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC E $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +5 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 41 -4 $30,530 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +7 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0

