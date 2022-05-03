How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 43rd in this tournament a year ago, Andrew Putnam has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland May 5- 8.
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Putnam's Statistics
- Putnam has finished below par four times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Putnam has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- In his most recent appearance at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018, Putnam placed 27th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
E
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+5
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
41
-4
$30,530
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+7
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
