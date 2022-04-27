How to Watch Anirban Lahiri at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Mexico Open is underway, and Anirban Lahiri is in 34th position with a score of -3.
How to Watch Anirban Lahiri at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Lahiri's Statistics
- Lahiri has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last nine rounds.
- Lahiri has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
66
+1
$16,960
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
13
-8
$158,670
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
2
-12
$2,180,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
74
+16
$23,400
How To Watch
Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
