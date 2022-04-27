Skip to main content

How to Watch Anirban Lahiri at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Anirban Lahiri of India hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Mexico Open is underway, and Anirban Lahiri is in 34th position with a score of -3.

How to Watch Anirban Lahiri at the Mexico Open

Lahiri's Statistics

  • Lahiri has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last nine rounds.
  • Lahiri has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

66

+1

$16,960

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

13

-8

$158,670

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

2

-12

$2,180,000

March 3- 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

74

+16

$23,400

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

