How to Watch Anirban Lahiri at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Anirban Lahiri hits the links May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm following a sixth-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland his last time in competition.
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Lahiri's Statistics
- Lahiri will seek to make the cut for the seventh straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Lahiri has finished below par seven times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Lahiri has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
6
-3
$303,750
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
15
-10
$104,187
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
66
+1
$16,960
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
13
-8
$158,670
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
2
-12
$2,180,000
