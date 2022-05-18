How to Watch Anirban Lahiri at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 8, 2022; Potomac, Maryland, USA; Anirban Lahiri putts on the 16th green during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Anirban Lahiri hits the links May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm following a sixth-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland his last time in competition.

How to Watch Anirban Lahiri at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Lahiri's Statistics

Lahiri will seek to make the cut for the seventh straight event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Lahiri has finished below par seven times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Lahiri has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 6 -3 $303,750 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 15 -10 $104,187 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 66 +1 $16,960 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 13 -8 $158,670 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 2 -12 $2,180,000

