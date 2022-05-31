How to Watch Anirban Lahiri at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Anirban Lahiri looks for a higher finish in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after he took 52nd shooting +1 in this tournament a year ago at Muirfield Village GC.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Lahiri's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Lahiri has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Lahiri has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
- In 2019, Lahiri's last time competing at Muirfield Village GC, he placed 52nd in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+6
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
6
-3
$303,750
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
15
-10
$104,187
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
66
+1
$16,960
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
13
-8
$158,670
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
