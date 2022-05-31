How to Watch Anirban Lahiri at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 18, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Tiger Woods and Anirban Lahiri walk the 5th fairway during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Anirban Lahiri looks for a higher finish in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after he took 52nd shooting +1 in this tournament a year ago at Muirfield Village GC.

How to Watch Anirban Lahiri at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Lahiri's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Lahiri has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 10 rounds, Lahiri has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

In 2019, Lahiri's last time competing at Muirfield Village GC, he placed 52nd in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +6 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 6 -3 $303,750 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 15 -10 $104,187 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 66 +1 $16,960 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 13 -8 $158,670

