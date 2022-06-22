How to Watch Anirban Lahiri at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 8, 2022; Potomac, Maryland, USA; Anirban Lahiri plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Anirban Lahiri hits the links June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship after missing the cut in the same event in 2021.

How to Watch Anirban Lahiri at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Lahiri's Statistics

Lahiri has finished below par twice and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last eight rounds, Lahiri has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

He missed the cut the last time he played TPC River Highlands (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +6 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 6 -3 $303,750 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 15 -10 $104,187 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 66 +1 $16,960

