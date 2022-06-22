How to Watch Anirban Lahiri at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Anirban Lahiri hits the links June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship after missing the cut in the same event in 2021.
How to Watch Anirban Lahiri at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Lahiri's Statistics
- Lahiri has finished below par twice and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Over his last eight rounds, Lahiri has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- He missed the cut the last time he played TPC River Highlands (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+6
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
6
-3
$303,750
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
15
-10
$104,187
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
66
+1
$16,960
