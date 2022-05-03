How to Watch Anirban Lahiri at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Anirban Lahiri of India hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Last time out at the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico, Anirban Lahiri posted a 15th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship trying for a better finish.

How to Watch Anirban Lahiri at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm Live Stream on fuboTV:

Lahiri's Statistics

Lahiri has made the cut in five straight events.

Lahiri has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Lahiri has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

In 2018, Lahiri's last time competing at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, he placed 13th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 15 -10 $104,187 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 66 +1 $16,960 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 13 -8 $158,670 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 2 -12 $2,180,000 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 74 +16 $23,400

