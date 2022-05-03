How to Watch Anirban Lahiri at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last time out at the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico, Anirban Lahiri posted a 15th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship trying for a better finish.
How to Watch Anirban Lahiri at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Lahiri's Statistics
- Lahiri has made the cut in five straight events.
- Lahiri has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Lahiri has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- In 2018, Lahiri's last time competing at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, he placed 13th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
15
-10
$104,187
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
66
+1
$16,960
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
13
-8
$158,670
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
2
-12
$2,180,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
74
+16
$23,400
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)