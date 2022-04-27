How to Watch Arjun Atwal at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 1, 2020; Truckee, CA, USA; Arjun Atwal hits the 6th hole tee during the third round of the Barracuda Championship golf tournament at Old Greenwood. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Arjun Atwal will appear in the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 after a 71st-place finish in , at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

How to Watch Arjun Atwal at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Atwal's Statistics

Atwal has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last seven rounds, Atwal has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship 71 +4 $13,195 July 15-18 Barbasol Championship MC +2 $0 July 8-11 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0 June 10-13 Palmetto Championship at Congaree MC +11 $0

