How to Watch Arjun Atwal at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Arjun Atwal will appear in the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 after a 71st-place finish in , at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
How to Watch Arjun Atwal at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Atwal's Statistics
- Atwal has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last seven rounds, Atwal has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
71
+4
$13,195
July 15-18
Barbasol Championship
MC
+2
$0
July 8-11
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 10-13
Palmetto Championship at Congaree
MC
+11
$0
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
